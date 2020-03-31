All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1450 Riverside Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1450 Riverside Ave
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

1450 Riverside Ave

1450 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1450 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom rowhome in Riverside - Federal Hill!

Property highlights

- Perfect for a couple or young professional.
- Well maintained with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout
- Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances
- Large living space and spacious bedrooms
- Partially finished basement
- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear patio in fenced in yard
- 1 spot car pad behind the property
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Pets considered on case-by-case

Available Now!

(RLNE5095087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Riverside Ave have any available units?
1450 Riverside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 Riverside Ave have?
Some of 1450 Riverside Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Riverside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Riverside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Riverside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 Riverside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1450 Riverside Ave offer parking?
No, 1450 Riverside Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1450 Riverside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Riverside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Riverside Ave have a pool?
No, 1450 Riverside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1450 Riverside Ave have accessible units?
No, 1450 Riverside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Riverside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 Riverside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland