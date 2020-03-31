1450 Riverside Ave

Amenities

Fantastic 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom rowhome in Riverside - Federal Hill!



Property highlights



- Perfect for a couple or young professional.

- Well maintained with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout

- Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances

- Large living space and spacious bedrooms

- Partially finished basement

- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear patio in fenced in yard

- 1 spot car pad behind the property

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Pets considered on case-by-case



Available Now!



