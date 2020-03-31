1450 Riverside Ave

Amenities
Fantastic 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom rowhome in Riverside - Federal Hill!
Property highlights
- Perfect for a couple or young professional.
- Well maintained with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout
- Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances
- Large living space and spacious bedrooms
- Partially finished basement
- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear patio in fenced in yard
- 1 spot car pad behind the property
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Pets considered on case-by-case
Available Now!
(RLNE5095087)