Fabulous TWO bedroom Fed Hill apt in AMAZING LOCATION. SUPER WALKABLE. It is a short walk to Cross St Market, Riverside Park, Harbor, restaurants, bars, shops & bus. First level has hardwoods, open layout w/ living rm area in front and kitchen in rear. Second level has two bedrooms & bath. W/D in unit. This is a MUST SEE! Storage available in rear outbuilding. No smoking. Pets will be considered.