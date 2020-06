Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This is a TRUE 3 bedroom with 3 stories all above street level. New brick front, new parking pad, easily add a rooftop deck here. Ample amounts of space in each room, PLUS enormous living areas, a space for an office and basement for storage. Located on a great street in Locust Point, this gorgeous home has gleaming hardwood floors.