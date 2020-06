Amenities

recently renovated carpet oven refrigerator

Fresh and super clean townhome now available for immediate occupancy. 3 large bedrooms with updated bathrooms on each level, updated kitchen with new appliances, fully finished basement with an extra functional kitchen or in-law suite, nice size landscaped yard, freshly painted throughout and new carpet/floors. Come see it before it's gone!