1431 John Street 2R

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit 2R Available 06/01/20 Modern 1 BR Apt Bolton Hill, Near Light Rail, MICA - Property Id: 109006



600sf, Beautiful 1BR/1BA Available for Rent June 1!

Renovated with individual apartment Central Heat and AC; new energy efficient windows; and an in-unit washer/dryer. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and spacious kitchen! The living room, bedroom and modern full bathroom boast large windows for lots of natural light. Conveniently located in Bolton Hill, one block away from MICA and near Light Rail Station. Apartment vacant as of May 15 and available for showings starting May 20.



Contact Steve at 301-613-6708

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109006

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5773981)