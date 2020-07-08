All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1431 John Street 2R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1431 John Street 2R
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1431 John Street 2R

1431 John Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1431 John Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 2R Available 06/01/20 Modern 1 BR Apt Bolton Hill, Near Light Rail, MICA - Property Id: 109006

600sf, Beautiful 1BR/1BA Available for Rent June 1!
Renovated with individual apartment Central Heat and AC; new energy efficient windows; and an in-unit washer/dryer. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and spacious kitchen! The living room, bedroom and modern full bathroom boast large windows for lots of natural light. Conveniently located in Bolton Hill, one block away from MICA and near Light Rail Station. Apartment vacant as of May 15 and available for showings starting May 20.

Contact Steve at 301-613-6708
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109006
Property Id 109006

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5773981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 John Street 2R have any available units?
1431 John Street 2R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 John Street 2R have?
Some of 1431 John Street 2R's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 John Street 2R currently offering any rent specials?
1431 John Street 2R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 John Street 2R pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 John Street 2R is pet friendly.
Does 1431 John Street 2R offer parking?
No, 1431 John Street 2R does not offer parking.
Does 1431 John Street 2R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 John Street 2R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 John Street 2R have a pool?
No, 1431 John Street 2R does not have a pool.
Does 1431 John Street 2R have accessible units?
No, 1431 John Street 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 John Street 2R have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 John Street 2R does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland