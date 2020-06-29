All apartments in Baltimore
1422 Madison Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

1422 Madison Ave

1422 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Madison Park
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1422 Madison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Madison Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
LARGE 2BR 2BA APARTMENT - Property Id: 57324

This very spacious COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment on the 1400 block of Madison Avenue is only 1195/month! This property is newly renovated with new flooring, new carpeting, and new kitchen cabinets! This property also features high ceilings, ceramic tile, and large bedrooms with extra closet space! Conveniently located close to I-95, sports stadiums, MICA Art Institute, state center, and more! This property will not last long!! Call KMA today to set up a showing appointment 410-284-1404
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57324
Property Id 57324

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5479737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Madison Ave have any available units?
1422 Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 Madison Ave have?
Some of 1422 Madison Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Madison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1422 Madison Ave offer parking?
No, 1422 Madison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1422 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 1422 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 1422 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 Madison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
