1422 Madison Ave

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This very spacious COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment on the 1400 block of Madison Avenue is only 1195/month! This property is newly renovated with new flooring, new carpeting, and new kitchen cabinets! This property also features high ceilings, ceramic tile, and large bedrooms with extra closet space! Conveniently located close to I-95, sports stadiums, MICA Art Institute, state center, and more! This property will not last long!! Call KMA today to set up a showing appointment 410-284-1404

No Pets Allowed



