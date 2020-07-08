All apartments in Baltimore
1420 PATAPSCO STREET

1420 Patapsco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic, light-filled, end-of-group townhouse with a spacious 3 car side by side parking pad, almost unheard of in the neighborhood. This three-level home boasts 1716 Sq Ft of prime living space with a new third-floor addition. City and stadium views from the new rooftop deck are unmatched. The main level of the home has a spacious living and dining room flanked by exposed brick walls and original hardwood floors, convenient half-bath, and updated kitchen with custom subway tile backsplash with marble herringbone accents, new stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. The second level includes 2 bedrooms and 2 updated baths with marble vanities, modern fixtures, and custom tile work and conveniently located washer and dryer. The new third-floor addition features a third master suite and master bath, wet bar, and access to the new rooftop deck. Entertainers dream space from the convenient wet bar, steps to the outdoors. The third floor is heated and cooled by way of 3 split system units. The spacious unfinished basement offers a tremendous amount of space for storage. This house has been meticulously updated and maintained by the current owners including a new roof (2014), new HVAC (2020), new hot water heater, energy-efficient LED lights throughout, Located on a quiet street in the coveted Federal Hill neighborhood, the property is conveniently located close to restaurants, bars, shopping, Downtown, major highways, medical facilities, institutions, the stadiums, and MARC train. This is an extraordinary value. Don't miss this opportunity! For your convenience, be sure to see the 3D virtual tour online. If you are seeing the house in person please limit all showings to three persons or less. Please make sure you are following all CDC protocols. If you have been exhibiting any cold/or flu-like symptoms or if you have been exposed to the virus, do not attend the showing. If you are conducting an in-person showing, gloves and face masks. are required. The sellers appreciate your cooperation! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE $425,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 PATAPSCO STREET have any available units?
1420 PATAPSCO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 PATAPSCO STREET have?
Some of 1420 PATAPSCO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 PATAPSCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1420 PATAPSCO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 PATAPSCO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1420 PATAPSCO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1420 PATAPSCO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1420 PATAPSCO STREET offers parking.
Does 1420 PATAPSCO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 PATAPSCO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 PATAPSCO STREET have a pool?
No, 1420 PATAPSCO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1420 PATAPSCO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1420 PATAPSCO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 PATAPSCO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 PATAPSCO STREET has units with dishwashers.

