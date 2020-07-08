1420 PATAPSCO STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic, light-filled, end-of-group townhouse with a spacious 3 car side by side parking pad, almost unheard of in the neighborhood. This three-level home boasts 1716 Sq Ft of prime living space with a new third-floor addition. City and stadium views from the new rooftop deck are unmatched. The main level of the home has a spacious living and dining room flanked by exposed brick walls and original hardwood floors, convenient half-bath, and updated kitchen with custom subway tile backsplash with marble herringbone accents, new stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. The second level includes 2 bedrooms and 2 updated baths with marble vanities, modern fixtures, and custom tile work and conveniently located washer and dryer. The new third-floor addition features a third master suite and master bath, wet bar, and access to the new rooftop deck. Entertainers dream space from the convenient wet bar, steps to the outdoors. The third floor is heated and cooled by way of 3 split system units. The spacious unfinished basement offers a tremendous amount of space for storage. This house has been meticulously updated and maintained by the current owners including a new roof (2014), new HVAC (2020), new hot water heater, energy-efficient LED lights throughout, Located on a quiet street in the coveted Federal Hill neighborhood, the property is conveniently located close to restaurants, bars, shopping, Downtown, major highways, medical facilities, institutions, the stadiums, and MARC train. This is an extraordinary value. Don't miss this opportunity! For your convenience, be sure to see the 3D virtual tour online. If you are seeing the house in person please limit all showings to three persons or less. Please make sure you are following all CDC protocols. If you have been exhibiting any cold/or flu-like symptoms or if you have been exposed to the virus, do not attend the showing. If you are conducting an in-person showing, gloves and face masks. are required. The sellers appreciate your cooperation! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE $425,000.