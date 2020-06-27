All apartments in Baltimore
1414 Ashland Ave

1414 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Ashland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Gay Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Upscale Living Walking Distance to JH Biotech - Property Id: 139234

My my my... Who knew? While some invest $3-400k to live splendidly near JHM and the Institute of Notre Dame, you can rent and live quite well! USB plugins, granite countertops, upgrade appliances including new washer and dryer... & that 3rd bedroom... or use it as a designer office space!!! Well, come see and decide for yourself. In keeping with quality living secure this home during the month of July and receive a travel certificate with a retail value up to $1500.00 just because you are worth it. Convinced owner to discount for immediate results. Regular rent is $1500.00 a month. Lock it in now for discount to $1395.00!!! WHAAAATTT!?! TEXT 301.245.7165 after hours or/and call 9-6 PM.

Don't be surprised if you receive a late night or early morning text response. Don't over ponder, be an "Early Responder." You snooze, you lose." Have fun with this one. Text now if you want to relax near work or at the nicely designed park nearby. Drive by, you will understand.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139234p
Property Id 139234

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5041739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Ashland Ave have any available units?
1414 Ashland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Ashland Ave have?
Some of 1414 Ashland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Ashland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Ashland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Ashland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Ashland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1414 Ashland Ave offer parking?
No, 1414 Ashland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1414 Ashland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 Ashland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Ashland Ave have a pool?
No, 1414 Ashland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Ashland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1414 Ashland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Ashland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Ashland Ave has units with dishwashers.
