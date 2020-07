Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

Come see this renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath row home in the heart of Federal Hill that features ton of original character , exposed brick, original refinished pine hardwood floors with decorative fireplace. High ceilings and a gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances that lead to first floor full bath and fenced in courtyard for those BBQ. Lower level features extra living area office or den and tons of storage . Great location to downtown, commuter bus, 95, 295.