1402 Eutaw Pl 2

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Big One Bedroom in Bolton Hill- $1100 - Property Id: 304300



If you would like to tour about this property, please TEXT your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (410) 303-5649 . I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. Thank you. **We are currently scheduling FaceTime and GoogleDuo Tours.



Located Conveniently near the Center of the City. Get anywhere quickly with access to I-83, MKL, and Penn Sation...or Stay in the Neighborhood and enjoy the Beautiful Park-line Street, Restaurants and the Activities surrounding the Arts and Cultural District, MICA, University of Baltimore, or the Peabody Institute.

This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment Features:

*Open Floor Plan

*Breakfast Bar

*Laundry in Unit

*High Ceilings

*Lots of Windows

*Original Hardwood Flooring

