Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1402 Eutaw Pl 2

1402 Eutaw Place · (410) 303-5649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1402 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217
Madison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Big One Bedroom in Bolton Hill- $1100 - Property Id: 304300

If you would like to tour about this property, please TEXT your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (410) 303-5649 . I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. Thank you. **We are currently scheduling FaceTime and GoogleDuo Tours.

Located Conveniently near the Center of the City. Get anywhere quickly with access to I-83, MKL, and Penn Sation...or Stay in the Neighborhood and enjoy the Beautiful Park-line Street, Restaurants and the Activities surrounding the Arts and Cultural District, MICA, University of Baltimore, or the Peabody Institute.
This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment Features:
*Open Floor Plan
*Breakfast Bar
*Laundry in Unit
*High Ceilings
*Lots of Windows
*Original Hardwood Flooring
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1402-eutaw-pl-baltimore-md-unit-2/304300
Property Id 304300

(RLNE5945728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Eutaw Pl 2 have any available units?
1402 Eutaw Pl 2 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1402 Eutaw Pl 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Eutaw Pl 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Eutaw Pl 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Eutaw Pl 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Eutaw Pl 2 offer parking?
No, 1402 Eutaw Pl 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1402 Eutaw Pl 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 Eutaw Pl 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Eutaw Pl 2 have a pool?
No, 1402 Eutaw Pl 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Eutaw Pl 2 have accessible units?
No, 1402 Eutaw Pl 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Eutaw Pl 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Eutaw Pl 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Eutaw Pl 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Eutaw Pl 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
