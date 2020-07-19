136 S DURHAM ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful charming federal style rowhome in the heart of the city within walking distance to shopping, dining, and Patterson Park. The living and dining room combination welcomes you into the main level and provides a neutral color palette that accents the gorgeous hardwood floors. Let the kitchen inspire gourmet meals boasting a hexagon ceramic tile backsplash, shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Relax and unwind in the master suite highlighted by a sizable closet, soaking tub, and marble inspired tile. Entertain family and friends in the rear fenced patio and enjoy the summer evenings. Major commuter routes include US-40, I-83, and I-95. http://tour.homevisit.com/mls/298237