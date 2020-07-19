All apartments in Baltimore
136 S DURHAM ST
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:00 AM

136 S DURHAM ST

136 South Durham Street · No Longer Available
Location

136 South Durham Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful charming federal style rowhome in the heart of the city within walking distance to shopping, dining, and Patterson Park. The living and dining room combination welcomes you into the main level and provides a neutral color palette that accents the gorgeous hardwood floors. Let the kitchen inspire gourmet meals boasting a hexagon ceramic tile backsplash, shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Relax and unwind in the master suite highlighted by a sizable closet, soaking tub, and marble inspired tile. Entertain family and friends in the rear fenced patio and enjoy the summer evenings. Major commuter routes include US-40, I-83, and I-95. http://tour.homevisit.com/mls/298237

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 S DURHAM ST have any available units?
136 S DURHAM ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 S DURHAM ST have?
Some of 136 S DURHAM ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 S DURHAM ST currently offering any rent specials?
136 S DURHAM ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 S DURHAM ST pet-friendly?
No, 136 S DURHAM ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 136 S DURHAM ST offer parking?
Yes, 136 S DURHAM ST offers parking.
Does 136 S DURHAM ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 S DURHAM ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 S DURHAM ST have a pool?
No, 136 S DURHAM ST does not have a pool.
Does 136 S DURHAM ST have accessible units?
No, 136 S DURHAM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 136 S DURHAM ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 S DURHAM ST has units with dishwashers.
