1354 Winston Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

3 Bedroom Townhome in New Northwood, Baltimore - 3 bedroom townhome in the New Northwood neighborhood of Baltimore city, conveniently located off Cold Spring Ln near Morgan State and Good Samaritan Hospital. The main level offers a spacious floorplan with living room, separate dining room, and updated kitchen. The upper level provides 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. A finished lower level boasts additional living space and a laundry room with washer/dryer. Fenced yard for added convenience.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4539622)