Baltimore, MD
1346 Andre St
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:44 PM

1346 Andre St

1346 Andre Street · No Longer Available
Location

1346 Andre Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Full of upgrades and charm, come home to this 3bedroom/2bath townhouse. Covered front porch greets you and opens into open living space with hardwood floors, neutral paint and a large window for ample natural lighting. Cut-out into kitchen provides open feel. Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile floors and sliders to back deck area. Spacious bedrooms. Master offers ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Finished basement offers additional living space. Walk to parks, restaurants & McHenry Row. Pets considered on case by case basis with owner approval and deposit. Call Erica at (443) 272-1017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 Andre St have any available units?
1346 Andre St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1346 Andre St have?
Some of 1346 Andre St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 Andre St currently offering any rent specials?
1346 Andre St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 Andre St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1346 Andre St is pet friendly.
Does 1346 Andre St offer parking?
No, 1346 Andre St does not offer parking.
Does 1346 Andre St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1346 Andre St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 Andre St have a pool?
Yes, 1346 Andre St has a pool.
Does 1346 Andre St have accessible units?
No, 1346 Andre St does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 Andre St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 Andre St does not have units with dishwashers.
