1346 Andre St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

Full of upgrades and charm, come home to this 3bedroom/2bath townhouse. Covered front porch greets you and opens into open living space with hardwood floors, neutral paint and a large window for ample natural lighting. Cut-out into kitchen provides open feel. Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile floors and sliders to back deck area. Spacious bedrooms. Master offers ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Finished basement offers additional living space. Walk to parks, restaurants & McHenry Row. Pets considered on case by case basis with owner approval and deposit. Call Erica at (443) 272-1017.