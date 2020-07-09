1342 Sargeant Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath located in Pigtown area of Baltimore City.



Property features private bathrooms for both bedrooms. In addition to hardwood floors, exposed brick, stainless steel appliance, granite counter tops, central air, washer/dryer, and fully updated modern kitchen and bathrooms.



Property is steps away from Carroll Park and a short distance from Carroll Park Golf Course. The revitalized Pigtown neighborhood offers a wide variety of local shops and restaurants. It is also an easy walk to Camden Yards, M & T Bank Stadium and Horseshoe Casino.