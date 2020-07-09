All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1342 Sargeant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1342 Sargeant Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1342 Sargeant Street

1342 Sargeant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1342 Sargeant Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath located in Pigtown area of Baltimore City.

Property features private bathrooms for both bedrooms. In addition to hardwood floors, exposed brick, stainless steel appliance, granite counter tops, central air, washer/dryer, and fully updated modern kitchen and bathrooms.

Property is steps away from Carroll Park and a short distance from Carroll Park Golf Course. The revitalized Pigtown neighborhood offers a wide variety of local shops and restaurants. It is also an easy walk to Camden Yards, M & T Bank Stadium and Horseshoe Casino.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 Sargeant Street have any available units?
1342 Sargeant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1342 Sargeant Street have?
Some of 1342 Sargeant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1342 Sargeant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1342 Sargeant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 Sargeant Street pet-friendly?
No, 1342 Sargeant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1342 Sargeant Street offer parking?
No, 1342 Sargeant Street does not offer parking.
Does 1342 Sargeant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1342 Sargeant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 Sargeant Street have a pool?
No, 1342 Sargeant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1342 Sargeant Street have accessible units?
No, 1342 Sargeant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 Sargeant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1342 Sargeant Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland