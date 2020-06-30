All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1325 W FAYETTE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1325 W FAYETTE STREET
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:28 AM

1325 W FAYETTE STREET

1325 West Fayette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1325 West Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square

Amenities

ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome home to a huge sunny 3rd-floor apartment with lots of rustic charm including 2 fireplaces, exposed brick, and a beamed cathedral ceiling in the main living space. This unique apartment runs the entire length of the historic row home and has lots of storage space including 4 large closets and a storage loft above the kitchen. Enjoy all-day sunshine with north and south-facing windows and a skylight in the entryway. Clear views of Franklin Square Park. Close to downtown, U of MD campus and the stadiums. In-unit laundry and lots of original features make it easy to call this space home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 W FAYETTE STREET have any available units?
1325 W FAYETTE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 W FAYETTE STREET have?
Some of 1325 W FAYETTE STREET's amenities include ceiling fan, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 W FAYETTE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1325 W FAYETTE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 W FAYETTE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1325 W FAYETTE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1325 W FAYETTE STREET offer parking?
No, 1325 W FAYETTE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1325 W FAYETTE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 W FAYETTE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 W FAYETTE STREET have a pool?
No, 1325 W FAYETTE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1325 W FAYETTE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1325 W FAYETTE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 W FAYETTE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 W FAYETTE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland