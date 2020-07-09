1324 North Chester Street - 1

Amenities
3BR 1BATH townhouse available in the Broadway East neighborhood of Baltimore City; Wall to wall carpet throughout; Natural gas heating, cooking, and hot water; Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and microwave; Unfinished basement perfect for storage. HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.
For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Jenni (MD Easy Rentals) at 410-921-3700.
