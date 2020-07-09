All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:14 AM

1324 North Chester Street - 1

1324 North Chester Street · No Longer Available
Location

1324 North Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

microwave
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3BR 1BATH townhouse available in the Broadway East neighborhood of Baltimore City; Wall to wall carpet throughout; Natural gas heating, cooking, and hot water; Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and microwave; Unfinished basement perfect for storage. HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Jenni (MD Easy Rentals) at 410-921-3700.

Click on the following link to view a complete list of our available properties.
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/themcginleygroupllc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 North Chester Street - 1 have any available units?
1324 North Chester Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 North Chester Street - 1 have?
Some of 1324 North Chester Street - 1's amenities include microwave, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 North Chester Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1324 North Chester Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 North Chester Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1324 North Chester Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1324 North Chester Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1324 North Chester Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1324 North Chester Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 North Chester Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 North Chester Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1324 North Chester Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1324 North Chester Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1324 North Chester Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 North Chester Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 North Chester Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

