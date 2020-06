Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wide, end of group, renovated Fed Hill row home offers tall ceilings and lots of natural light. Very walkable to restaurants, shops and downtown.



2 generous bedrooms each with an ensuite bath. Gleaming cherry hardwoods on main level and exposed brick throughout. Tons of counter top and cabinet space in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances.



Unfinished basement offers lots of storage space. Featured on an episode of "Ask This Old House!" Welcome Home!