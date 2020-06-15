All apartments in Baltimore
1316 Cedarcroft Road

1316 Cedarcroft Road · (443) 548-0191 ext. 135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1316 Cedarcroft Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Idlewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1316 Cedarcroft Road · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom Home located in Baltimore City - This home has been recently painted through out and is ready for move in. It offers a finished basement with a full bathroom. Along with wood floors throughout the first and second floor. Also has a deck, fenced in yard and an off street parking pad in the back. Located just minutes from the heart of Baltimore, I-695, York Rd, Loch Raven Blvd, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping centers, and a golf course.

View our video showing in the photos!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Accepts pets max of 30lb with additional pet rent & deposit
*Voucher Holders are welcome to apply!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2034141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Cedarcroft Road have any available units?
1316 Cedarcroft Road has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Cedarcroft Road have?
Some of 1316 Cedarcroft Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Cedarcroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Cedarcroft Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Cedarcroft Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Cedarcroft Road is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Cedarcroft Road offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Cedarcroft Road does offer parking.
Does 1316 Cedarcroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 Cedarcroft Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Cedarcroft Road have a pool?
No, 1316 Cedarcroft Road does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Cedarcroft Road have accessible units?
No, 1316 Cedarcroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Cedarcroft Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 Cedarcroft Road does not have units with dishwashers.
