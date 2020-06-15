1316 Cedarcroft Road

Amenities
2 Bedroom Home located in Baltimore City - This home has been recently painted through out and is ready for move in. It offers a finished basement with a full bathroom. Along with wood floors throughout the first and second floor. Also has a deck, fenced in yard and an off street parking pad in the back. Located just minutes from the heart of Baltimore, I-695, York Rd, Loch Raven Blvd, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping centers, and a golf course.
View our video showing in the photos!
*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Accepts pets max of 30lb with additional pet rent & deposit
*Voucher Holders are welcome to apply!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2034141)