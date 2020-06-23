1313 RICHARDSON ST

1313 Richardson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Locust Point
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
LOVELY 2/3 BEDROOM RENOVATED HOME WITH 2 FULL BATHS AND 2 HALF BATHS LOCATED IN LOCUST POINT! FEATURES INCLUDE BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM AND A ROOF TOP DECK! ALL APPLIANCES TOO! MUST USE LONG AND FOSTER APPLICATION AND LEASE! $45.00 APPLICATION FEE PER EACH ADULT 18 AND OLDER! AVAILABLE MIDDLE OF SEPTEMBER!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
