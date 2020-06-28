131 N LINWOOD AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Come live in this beautifully renovated rowhome in Patterson Park! This 3 BR, 3 Full Bath home features an open main-level floorplan flooded with natural light, all-new hardwood flooring, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops/island. Top-level features generously sized 2nd BR and full hall bath as well as a huge master suite with double closets and full master bath with double vanity sink. Basement has rec room/living room space plus large 3rd BR and full bath. Backyard is completely fenced in for privacy. Ample street parking & perfect for roommates! Just minutes away from Johns Hopkins, Patterson Park & all that Baltimore City has to offer.All applications should be submitted online. (1) Search for the property listing on www.longandfoster.com (2) Click the 'Apply Now' button.