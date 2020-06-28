All apartments in Baltimore
131 N LINWOOD AVE
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

131 N LINWOOD AVE

131 North Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

131 North Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come live in this beautifully renovated rowhome in Patterson Park! This 3 BR, 3 Full Bath home features an open main-level floorplan flooded with natural light, all-new hardwood flooring, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops/island. Top-level features generously sized 2nd BR and full hall bath as well as a huge master suite with double closets and full master bath with double vanity sink. Basement has rec room/living room space plus large 3rd BR and full bath. Backyard is completely fenced in for privacy. Ample street parking & perfect for roommates! Just minutes away from Johns Hopkins, Patterson Park & all that Baltimore City has to offer.All applications should be submitted online. (1) Search for the property listing on www.longandfoster.com (2) Click the 'Apply Now' button.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 N LINWOOD AVE have any available units?
131 N LINWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 N LINWOOD AVE have?
Some of 131 N LINWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 N LINWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
131 N LINWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 N LINWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 131 N LINWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 131 N LINWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 131 N LINWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 131 N LINWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 N LINWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 N LINWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 131 N LINWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 131 N LINWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 131 N LINWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 131 N LINWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 N LINWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.
