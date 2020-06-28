131 N LINWOOD AVE

Amenities
Come live in this beautifully renovated rowhome in Patterson Park! This 3 BR, 3 Full Bath home features an open main-level floorplan flooded with natural light, all-new hardwood flooring, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops/island. Top-level features generously sized 2nd BR and full hall bath as well as a huge master suite with double closets and full master bath with double vanity sink. Basement has rec room/living room space plus large 3rd BR and full bath. Backyard is completely fenced in for privacy. Ample street parking & perfect for roommates! Just minutes away from Johns Hopkins, Patterson Park & all that Baltimore City has to offer.All applications should be submitted online. (1) Search for the property listing on www.longandfoster.com (2) Click the 'Apply Now' button.