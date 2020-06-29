Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

1308 Race St Available 03/14/20 Massive 4 Bedroom Luxury Townhome in Federal Hill - Luxury 3,200 square foot brick townhome in the newer neighborhood "The Yards" of Federal Hill. Private gated community nestled among only 18 other homes. Massive 2 car detached garage. 20' x 20' finished paver back patio with propane grill included. Terrace rooftop deck with beautiful views of downtown. The finished basement provides additional living space, along with a full-sized bedroom and private bathroom.

Washer/Dryer included. Hardwood floors throughout, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Close to Inner Harbor and the stadiums. Monthly cleaning service provided!



Pet is welcome with additional deposit

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE2177906)