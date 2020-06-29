All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

1308 Race St

1308 Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Race Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
1308 Race St Available 03/14/20 Massive 4 Bedroom Luxury Townhome in Federal Hill - Luxury 3,200 square foot brick townhome in the newer neighborhood "The Yards" of Federal Hill. Private gated community nestled among only 18 other homes. Massive 2 car detached garage. 20' x 20' finished paver back patio with propane grill included. Terrace rooftop deck with beautiful views of downtown. The finished basement provides additional living space, along with a full-sized bedroom and private bathroom.
Washer/Dryer included. Hardwood floors throughout, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Close to Inner Harbor and the stadiums. Monthly cleaning service provided!

Pet is welcome with additional deposit
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE2177906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Race St have any available units?
1308 Race St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Race St have?
Some of 1308 Race St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Race St currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Race St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Race St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Race St is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Race St offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Race St offers parking.
Does 1308 Race St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 Race St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Race St have a pool?
No, 1308 Race St does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Race St have accessible units?
No, 1308 Race St does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Race St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Race St does not have units with dishwashers.
