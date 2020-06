Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly microwave range oven refrigerator

Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in New Northwood. Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer! Requirements are 1st months rent, $1300.00 security deposit. We do accept section 8. Please fill out an application to be considered. We are one of the few company's that will also report to the credit bureau for rent paid on time.