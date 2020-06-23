All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

1307 S Clinton St

1307 South Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1307 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3301f27033 ----
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhome with a finished basement. Enjoy the view of the harbor and the convenience of living just steps away from The Shops at Canton Crossing and only a few blocks from Canton Square nightlife and restaurants!

Wood floors and exposed brick details highlight a spacious living area leading to an updated eat-in kitchen with Granite counters Stainless appliances. A wonderful roommate layout; affording privacy and the convenience of 3 full baths. The finished basement has a door and it\'s own half-bath for a possible 4th roommate/private guest room.

Your 3 full baths with soaking tubs and/or showers, will also have an endless supply of hot water delivered by an energy-efficient tankless system.

Ample room for entertaining on the private patio or take advantage of the upper level wet bar and rooftop deck with sweeping city views!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Finished Basement
Granite Countertops
Rear Patio
Roof Top Deck
Stainless Appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 S Clinton St have any available units?
1307 S Clinton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 S Clinton St have?
Some of 1307 S Clinton St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 S Clinton St currently offering any rent specials?
1307 S Clinton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 S Clinton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 S Clinton St is pet friendly.
Does 1307 S Clinton St offer parking?
No, 1307 S Clinton St does not offer parking.
Does 1307 S Clinton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 S Clinton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 S Clinton St have a pool?
No, 1307 S Clinton St does not have a pool.
Does 1307 S Clinton St have accessible units?
No, 1307 S Clinton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 S Clinton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 S Clinton St does not have units with dishwashers.
