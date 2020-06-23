1307 S Clinton St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3301f27033 ----

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhome with a finished basement. Enjoy the view of the harbor and the convenience of living just steps away from The Shops at Canton Crossing and only a few blocks from Canton Square nightlife and restaurants!



Wood floors and exposed brick details highlight a spacious living area leading to an updated eat-in kitchen with Granite counters Stainless appliances. A wonderful roommate layout; affording privacy and the convenience of 3 full baths. The finished basement has a door and it\'s own half-bath for a possible 4th roommate/private guest room.



Your 3 full baths with soaking tubs and/or showers, will also have an endless supply of hot water delivered by an energy-efficient tankless system.



Ample room for entertaining on the private patio or take advantage of the upper level wet bar and rooftop deck with sweeping city views!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Finished Basement

Granite Countertops

Rear Patio

Roof Top Deck

Stainless Appliances