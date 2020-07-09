All apartments in Baltimore
1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD.
1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

1301 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Efficiency unit ready to move in! Freshly painted, great outdoor area, open interior, upgrade bath and close to public transportation and major highways. Can't beat this deal! Make an appointment today! Application is found at www.westpropmgt.com. All adults must apply. 620 or better credit scores required, pets are case by case, no eviction history, criminal history is case-by-case, no smokers, one year lease minimum, and there is standard employment and income verification. Vouchers are welcome, but must meet these same requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

