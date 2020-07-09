1301 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD.

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Efficiency unit ready to move in! Freshly painted, great outdoor area, open interior, upgrade bath and close to public transportation and major highways. Can't beat this deal! Make an appointment today! Application is found at www.westpropmgt.com. All adults must apply. 620 or better credit scores required, pets are case by case, no eviction history, criminal history is case-by-case, no smokers, one year lease minimum, and there is standard employment and income verification. Vouchers are welcome, but must meet these same requirements.