1301 CLARKSON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly some paid utils internet access range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

To Schedule a showing please either:schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser. To fill out an application visit and click ~homes for rent~ tab.Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom one bathroom town home in the heart of Baltimore, just walking distance of the Ravens Stadium. IT'S A MUST SEE!!Pets allowed on case by case basis with prior approvalUtilities included in the lease: WaterUtilities paid by Tenant: Heat, Electricity, Sewer, TrashAppliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Washer* and Dryer**Provided by the landlord but not included in the lease, if they break it is up to the tenant to repair or replace them.Snow removal is the responsibility of the TenantLawn Care is the responsibility of the TenantFree online rent payments.1st-month rent is due at signing.1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at __________________________________________________________________Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:En l~nea, copie y pegue este link en su navegador.Para llenar una aplicaci~n visite y de seleccione "homes for rent".Mascotas permitidas. Cargo por mascotas de $300 y $30 mensuales por mascota.Servicios incluidos en el contrato: AguaServicios pagados por el inquilino: Calefacci~n, Electricidad, Alcantarillado, BasuraAccesorios incluidos: Refrigerador, Estufa con Horno, Lavadora* y Secadora**Proporcionados por el propietario pero no incluidos en el contrato. Si se rompen es responsabilidad del inquilino reparar o reemplazarlos.Remoci~n de nieve es responsabilidad de: InquilinoCuidado de c~sped es responsabilidad de: InquilinoPagos gratis en la internet.Primer mes se paga por adelantado.Un mes de dep~sito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.Aplicantes con cr~dito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendr~n que pagar el ~ltimo pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.Para una lista de todas las propiedades disponibles visite