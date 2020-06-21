All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:46 AM

1301 CLARKSON STREET

1301 Clarkson Street · (717) 220-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1301 Clarkson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
To Schedule a showing please either:schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser. To fill out an application visit and click ~homes for rent~ tab.Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom one bathroom town home in the heart of Baltimore, just walking distance of the Ravens Stadium. IT'S A MUST SEE!!Pets allowed on case by case basis with prior approvalUtilities included in the lease: WaterUtilities paid by Tenant: Heat, Electricity, Sewer, TrashAppliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Washer* and Dryer**Provided by the landlord but not included in the lease, if they break it is up to the tenant to repair or replace them.Snow removal is the responsibility of the TenantLawn Care is the responsibility of the TenantFree online rent payments.1st-month rent is due at signing.1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at __________________________________________________________________Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:En l~nea, copie y pegue este link en su navegador.Para llenar una aplicaci~n visite y de seleccione "homes for rent".Mascotas permitidas. Cargo por mascotas de $300 y $30 mensuales por mascota.Servicios incluidos en el contrato: AguaServicios pagados por el inquilino: Calefacci~n, Electricidad, Alcantarillado, BasuraAccesorios incluidos: Refrigerador, Estufa con Horno, Lavadora* y Secadora**Proporcionados por el propietario pero no incluidos en el contrato. Si se rompen es responsabilidad del inquilino reparar o reemplazarlos.Remoci~n de nieve es responsabilidad de: InquilinoCuidado de c~sped es responsabilidad de: InquilinoPagos gratis en la internet.Primer mes se paga por adelantado.Un mes de dep~sito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.Aplicantes con cr~dito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendr~n que pagar el ~ltimo pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.Para una lista de todas las propiedades disponibles visite

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 CLARKSON STREET have any available units?
1301 CLARKSON STREET has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 CLARKSON STREET have?
Some of 1301 CLARKSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 CLARKSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1301 CLARKSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 CLARKSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 CLARKSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1301 CLARKSON STREET offer parking?
No, 1301 CLARKSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1301 CLARKSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 CLARKSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 CLARKSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1301 CLARKSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1301 CLARKSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1301 CLARKSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 CLARKSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 CLARKSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
