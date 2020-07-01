1301 ASBURY ROAD

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace accessible

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking

Charming home in vibrant Mt. Washington community. Close proximity to all Mt. Washington has to offer. Home features gorgeous hardwood floor throughout main and upper levels. Main level has formal dining, living room and sun room. Upstairs opens to 4 large bedrooms and a full bath. Unfinished basement is perfect for storage. Situated on large lot, very unusual for city properties! Off street parking accommodates 2+ vehicles. Professionally managed property. Pets considered on case by case basis. $50 application fee per adult.