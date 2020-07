Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

ONCE A FORMER BAR THE JUNGLE INN, THIS ARCHITECTURAL RENOVATION IS CHARMING AND SPACIOUS WITH 10 FOOT PLUS CEILINGS, RANDOM WIDTH WOOD FLOORS, TIN CEILINGS, WAINSCOTING, CUSTOM DESIGNED STAINED GLASS, BUILT IN BOOK SHELVES, EXPOSED BRICK, GRANITE TILE COUNTER TOPS, 42' MAPLE CABINETS, BLACK APPLS, BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM TILED BATHS AND PARKING FOR 1 LARGE OR 2 SMALL CARS . $75 APP FEE TO CUMMINGS & CO. FEE IS PER LEASE NOT PER PRESON.