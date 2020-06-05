130 W RANDALL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

AMAZING RENTAL! This beautiful, renovated home in Federal Hill will wow you as soon as you walk in the front door. Upon entering, you will be greeted by beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level, tray ceilings and wainscoting. The kitchen is spacious and updated. The layout of this modern home is perfect for roommates. Between the two roomy bedrooms upstairs and large basement suite, you will have plenty of space and privacy. The fenced in backyard with patio allows for amazing outdoor living. Outside of the walls of this beautiful home, you have the luxury of everything Federal Hill has to offer. There is ample street parking, making this a great location for commuters. You are in walking distance to the Cross Street Market and Riverside Park. University of Maryland is only a short ride away. Schedule your showing today!