Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

128 S.east Ave

128 North East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

128 North East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking for a quality home in a great location? We know
where you want to live! This spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom
townhouse is perfect for you. Call or email
me to schedule your personal tour today!

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse
1400 Square feet
In unit washer and Dryer
Dishwasher
Cable Ready
2 Separate deck areas
Pet Friendly * restrictions apply

Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

