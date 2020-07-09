1277 BATTERY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Available For Sale & For Rent! Absolutely stunning, fully renovated 15ft wide Building Character home with gated off-street parking, open-concept living, multiple decks, fully finished basement This 4-story home features gorgeous wide-plank hardwood floors, exposed brick and sound system throughout! Spacious main floor boasts large living room with crown molding, power room and top-of-the-line gourmet kitchen with custom hood, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and glass tile backsplash. Easy access to secure patio and rear deck-perfect for entertaining and grilling! Upstairs multiple master suites offer large walk-in closets and attached spa baths with large tile showers. Additional bedroom, full bath and laundry located on 3rd floor. Top floor offers endless possibilities with sitting/entertaining area, wet bar and access to amazing rooftop decks with incredible city views! Full, fully finished basement with tall ceilings and the option of rec space or 2 bedrooms and another full bath! Private gated parking allows for secure play and parking! Steps to all Federal Hill hotspots, cafes, shopping and more! Convenient to 95 and commuter routes!