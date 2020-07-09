All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

1277 BATTERY AVENUE

1277 Battery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1277 Battery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available For Sale & For Rent! Absolutely stunning, fully renovated 15ft wide Building Character home with gated off-street parking, open-concept living, multiple decks, fully finished basement This 4-story home features gorgeous wide-plank hardwood floors, exposed brick and sound system throughout! Spacious main floor boasts large living room with crown molding, power room and top-of-the-line gourmet kitchen with custom hood, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and glass tile backsplash. Easy access to secure patio and rear deck-perfect for entertaining and grilling! Upstairs multiple master suites offer large walk-in closets and attached spa baths with large tile showers. Additional bedroom, full bath and laundry located on 3rd floor. Top floor offers endless possibilities with sitting/entertaining area, wet bar and access to amazing rooftop decks with incredible city views! Full, fully finished basement with tall ceilings and the option of rec space or 2 bedrooms and another full bath! Private gated parking allows for secure play and parking! Steps to all Federal Hill hotspots, cafes, shopping and more! Convenient to 95 and commuter routes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1277 BATTERY AVENUE have any available units?
1277 BATTERY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1277 BATTERY AVENUE have?
Some of 1277 BATTERY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1277 BATTERY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1277 BATTERY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1277 BATTERY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1277 BATTERY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1277 BATTERY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1277 BATTERY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1277 BATTERY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1277 BATTERY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1277 BATTERY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1277 BATTERY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1277 BATTERY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1277 BATTERY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1277 BATTERY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1277 BATTERY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

