Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom row home just 2 blocks away from Patterson Park!!! This rental has some unique features inside and outside. Inside includes, tall ceilings, ceiling fans, original hardwood flooring, loft area that is used as living room, and beautiful kitchen with retro cabinets and updated stainless steal appliances. Outside features include, fenced back yard patio with small steal porch. 24 hour notice required!