126 East Montgomery Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath historic Federal Hill home with a million dollar view. Just one block from Federal Hill Park & The Inner Harbor. Enjoy unobstructed views of downtown Baltimore from your roof deck or relax in your private patio. You'll love preparing meals in this gourmet kitchen with gas range, granite counter tops, garbage disposal, dishwasher & tons of storage. This gem also features washer/dryer, central HVAC, smart home thermostat & more. Schedule your showing before it's gone!