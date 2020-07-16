All apartments in Baltimore
Location

126 East Montgomery Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath historic Federal Hill home with a million dollar view. Just one block from Federal Hill Park & The Inner Harbor. Enjoy unobstructed views of downtown Baltimore from your roof deck or relax in your private patio. You'll love preparing meals in this gourmet kitchen with gas range, granite counter tops, garbage disposal, dishwasher & tons of storage. This gem also features washer/dryer, central HVAC, smart home thermostat & more. Schedule your showing before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 East Montgomery Street have any available units?
126 East Montgomery Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 East Montgomery Street have?
Some of 126 East Montgomery Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 East Montgomery Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 East Montgomery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 East Montgomery Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 East Montgomery Street is pet friendly.
Does 126 East Montgomery Street offer parking?
No, 126 East Montgomery Street does not offer parking.
Does 126 East Montgomery Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 East Montgomery Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 East Montgomery Street have a pool?
No, 126 East Montgomery Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 East Montgomery Street have accessible units?
No, 126 East Montgomery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 East Montgomery Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 East Montgomery Street has units with dishwashers.
