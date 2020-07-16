126 East Montgomery Street

Amenities
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath historic Federal Hill home with a million dollar view. Just one block from Federal Hill Park & The Inner Harbor. Enjoy unobstructed views of downtown Baltimore from your roof deck or relax in your private patio. You'll love preparing meals in this gourmet kitchen with gas range, granite counter tops, garbage disposal, dishwasher & tons of storage. This gem also features washer/dryer, central HVAC, smart home thermostat & more. Schedule your showing before it's gone!