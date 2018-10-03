126 E CHURCHILL STREET

Amenities

2 FREE PARKING PASSES! 2 Decks! Rare Opportunity! If a charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom house in the vibrant, close-knit community of Federal Hill is what you're looking for, no need to look any further than this home in Baltimore, Maryland. The main level features an oversized living room, dining room, and kitchen with heated floors! Enjoy your coffee on the back patio and never worry about your feet getting cold while making it! The second floor is a full floor for your Master bedroom, a Master bath, including a clawfoot tub and heated floors, hallway perfect for a sitting area/desk and a wonderful deck for family moments and entertaining. The third level has two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Federal Hill is located within walking distance of the Inner Harbor, and in the heart of a vibrant restaurant and entertainment scene. Don't miss out on this incredible home in a highly desirable area!