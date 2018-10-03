All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 126 E CHURCHILL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
126 E CHURCHILL STREET
Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:50 AM

126 E CHURCHILL STREET

126 East Churchill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Federal Hill - Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

126 East Churchill Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2 FREE PARKING PASSES! 2 Decks! Rare Opportunity! If a charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom house in the vibrant, close-knit community of Federal Hill is what you're looking for, no need to look any further than this home in Baltimore, Maryland. The main level features an oversized living room, dining room, and kitchen with heated floors! Enjoy your coffee on the back patio and never worry about your feet getting cold while making it! The second floor is a full floor for your Master bedroom, a Master bath, including a clawfoot tub and heated floors, hallway perfect for a sitting area/desk and a wonderful deck for family moments and entertaining. The third level has two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Federal Hill is located within walking distance of the Inner Harbor, and in the heart of a vibrant restaurant and entertainment scene. Don't miss out on this incredible home in a highly desirable area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 E CHURCHILL STREET have any available units?
126 E CHURCHILL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 E CHURCHILL STREET have?
Some of 126 E CHURCHILL STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 E CHURCHILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
126 E CHURCHILL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 E CHURCHILL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 126 E CHURCHILL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 126 E CHURCHILL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 126 E CHURCHILL STREET offers parking.
Does 126 E CHURCHILL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 E CHURCHILL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 E CHURCHILL STREET have a pool?
No, 126 E CHURCHILL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 126 E CHURCHILL STREET have accessible units?
No, 126 E CHURCHILL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 126 E CHURCHILL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 E CHURCHILL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland