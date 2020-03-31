1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is on one of the best blocks in Federal Hill! Hardwood floors. Exposed brick. Recessed lighting. PARKING PAD!!! ROOF TOP DECK that has public access Three generous sized bedrooms & 3 full bath make this PERFECT for roommates!!! Pets are case by case. READY IMMEDIATELY!