Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

1258 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1258 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on one of the best blocks in Federal Hill! Hardwood floors. Exposed brick. Recessed lighting. PARKING PAD!!! ROOF TOP DECK that has public access Three generous sized bedrooms & 3 full bath make this PERFECT for roommates!!! Pets are case by case. READY IMMEDIATELY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have any available units?
1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have?
Some of 1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1258 RIVERSIDE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
