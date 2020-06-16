Amenities

Welcome to 125 N. Glover Street. Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you into this charming Patterson Park rowhome with beautiful exposed brick walls, designer paint colors, recessed lighting, and fantastic open floorplan on the main level. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, built in wine cooler, granite counters, and tile backsplash. The bedrooms are generously sized with TONS of natural light flowing in. The basement has plenty of storage space as well. Enjoy all that this amazing community has to offer. Walk to the park, restaurants, shops and more!