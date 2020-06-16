All apartments in Baltimore
125 N GLOVER STREET
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:43 AM

125 N GLOVER STREET

125 North Glover Street · (410) 902-1100
Location

125 North Glover Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to 125 N. Glover Street. Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you into this charming Patterson Park rowhome with beautiful exposed brick walls, designer paint colors, recessed lighting, and fantastic open floorplan on the main level. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, built in wine cooler, granite counters, and tile backsplash. The bedrooms are generously sized with TONS of natural light flowing in. The basement has plenty of storage space as well. Enjoy all that this amazing community has to offer. Walk to the park, restaurants, shops and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 N GLOVER STREET have any available units?
125 N GLOVER STREET has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 N GLOVER STREET have?
Some of 125 N GLOVER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 N GLOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
125 N GLOVER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 N GLOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 125 N GLOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 125 N GLOVER STREET offer parking?
No, 125 N GLOVER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 125 N GLOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 N GLOVER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 N GLOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 125 N GLOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 125 N GLOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 125 N GLOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 125 N GLOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 N GLOVER STREET has units with dishwashers.
