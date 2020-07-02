Rent Calculator
1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:16 AM
1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE
1231 Sheridan Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1231 Sheridan Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
New Northwood
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
End unit townhome with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and all new paint. 3 befrooms, 1.5 baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE have any available units?
1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
