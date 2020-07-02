All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:16 AM

1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE

1231 Sheridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1231 Sheridan Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
New Northwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
End unit townhome with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and all new paint. 3 befrooms, 1.5 baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE have any available units?
1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 SHERIDAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland