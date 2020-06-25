All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

123 Albemarle St Unit 34

123 Albemarle St · No Longer Available
Location

123 Albemarle St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Penn - Fallsway

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
123 Albemarle St Unit 34 Available 07/15/19 Beautifully Appointed Little Italy 4bd/2.5ba Townhouse! Available 7/15 - Beautifully Appointed Little Italy 4bd/2.5ba Townhouse with CAC, Updated Kitchen and Baths with Jacuzzi Tub and Double Vanity in Master, Walk-in Closet, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Two-Car Garage, and More! Utilities not included in rent. Available 7/15!

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE1846462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Albemarle St Unit 34 have any available units?
123 Albemarle St Unit 34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Albemarle St Unit 34 have?
Some of 123 Albemarle St Unit 34's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Albemarle St Unit 34 currently offering any rent specials?
123 Albemarle St Unit 34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Albemarle St Unit 34 pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Albemarle St Unit 34 is pet friendly.
Does 123 Albemarle St Unit 34 offer parking?
Yes, 123 Albemarle St Unit 34 offers parking.
Does 123 Albemarle St Unit 34 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Albemarle St Unit 34 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Albemarle St Unit 34 have a pool?
No, 123 Albemarle St Unit 34 does not have a pool.
Does 123 Albemarle St Unit 34 have accessible units?
No, 123 Albemarle St Unit 34 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Albemarle St Unit 34 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Albemarle St Unit 34 has units with dishwashers.
