Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

123 Albemarle St Unit 34 Available 07/15/19 Beautifully Appointed Little Italy 4bd/2.5ba Townhouse! Available 7/15 - Beautifully Appointed Little Italy 4bd/2.5ba Townhouse with CAC, Updated Kitchen and Baths with Jacuzzi Tub and Double Vanity in Master, Walk-in Closet, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Two-Car Garage, and More! Utilities not included in rent. Available 7/15!



Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



(RLNE1846462)