Amenities

ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Large 3 bedroom One and one half bath located at 1224 N. Gilmor Street. Large and bright living room, seperate dining area that leads to a bright and large eat in kitchen. Master Bedroom and two additional bedrooms on second level. Home is clean and freshly painted. Application fee $50 per applicant. First month's rent and security deposit of $1300 , $50.00 fee to Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage with signed lease Now accepting Section 8!