1220 James St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous 2 Bedrooms Charmer in Baltimore City - Beautiful home on a quiet block in Baltimore City! Come take a tour of this recently renovated townhome with brand new high end appliances, plush bedroom carpeting and a showcase style bathroom.



FEATURES:



1st floor - classic exposed brick wall, open floor plan, elevated sitting/living room, large dining room, spacious & charming kitchen with two breakfast bars, high-end recessed and bar style light fixtures, stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher), ceiling fans and a laundry room.



2nd floor - brand new, plush carpeting, 2 bedrooms, and a huge bathroom featuring a Jacuzzi style tub and shower with hand laid tiling, blue hue cubed windows, brand new vanity and accessories throughout.



Basement - huge dry storage basement with an additional bathroom toilet.



Classy front & back end security doors and a fenced in patio.



Call, text or email us today for our OPEN HOUSE schedule.



