1220 James St
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

1220 James St

1220 James Street · No Longer Available
Location

1220 James Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous 2 Bedrooms Charmer in Baltimore City - Beautiful home on a quiet block in Baltimore City! Come take a tour of this recently renovated townhome with brand new high end appliances, plush bedroom carpeting and a showcase style bathroom.

FEATURES:

1st floor - classic exposed brick wall, open floor plan, elevated sitting/living room, large dining room, spacious & charming kitchen with two breakfast bars, high-end recessed and bar style light fixtures, stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher), ceiling fans and a laundry room.

2nd floor - brand new, plush carpeting, 2 bedrooms, and a huge bathroom featuring a Jacuzzi style tub and shower with hand laid tiling, blue hue cubed windows, brand new vanity and accessories throughout.

Basement - huge dry storage basement with an additional bathroom toilet.

Classy front & back end security doors and a fenced in patio.

Call, text or email us today for our OPEN HOUSE schedule.

(RLNE5161690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

