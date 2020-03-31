All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1220 Bonaparte Avenue
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:37 AM

1220 Bonaparte Avenue

1220 Bonaparte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Bonaparte Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
East Baltimore Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Porch Front in East Baltimore Midway - End of Group Town House - This rare opportunity will not last long at all! Call today to see this home with stunning hardwood floors, central air, fresh paint and a luxury bathroom with deep soaking tub and stand up shower. Washer and dryer included as well. Finished basement with separate laundry room. Fenced rear yard.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com

(RLNE3301780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Bonaparte Avenue have any available units?
1220 Bonaparte Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Bonaparte Avenue have?
Some of 1220 Bonaparte Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Bonaparte Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Bonaparte Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Bonaparte Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Bonaparte Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Bonaparte Avenue offer parking?
No, 1220 Bonaparte Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1220 Bonaparte Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Bonaparte Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Bonaparte Avenue have a pool?
No, 1220 Bonaparte Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Bonaparte Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1220 Bonaparte Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Bonaparte Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Bonaparte Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
