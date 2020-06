Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Very large rooms - full of light and very spacious 1 bedroom apartment.

Freshly renovated and modernized in a quiet friendly block of Bolton Hill.

All new high-end appliances include Sub-Zero fridge, Kitchen-Aid stove and a Gourmet Kitchen.

Antique renovated floors, all new plumbing, electric, LED lights and more.

New central air heating and cooling.



High Speed internet included.