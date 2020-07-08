1214 BAYARD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hi. Due to the amount of showings we've had, if you have an agent you can set up a showing prior to applying. If you don't, you must apply on zillow or trulia first and if the landlord wuld accept you then we'll set up a showing. Watch the video walkthrough on fb @Realtor Amanda Shipley and IG@ShipleySells or search the address on youtube so you can fully see it in the meantime. EVERYTHING NEW WITH WATER AND GAS INCLUDED IN THE RENT PRICE! WHERE ELSE CAN YOU FIND A BRAND NEW UNIT LIKE THIS WITH MOST OF THE UTILITIES ARE ALREADY INCLUDED?! Walking into this 1st floor unit you will immediately feel refreshed with the fresh scent of the new floors and paint. This gorgeous open concept has an open suite-style feel. New granite countertops in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, hanging microwave, stove, oven and refrigerator - everything kitchen appliance you need! Includes an in-unit closet with new front loading washer and dryer and a large new bathroom entered through the cozy bedroom. You~ll always feel comfortable with the brand new central air and heat. A few blocks from the Ravens Stadium and short walk to the Inner Harbor. Within 4 minutes of 95, 395 and 295 and bus routes, the location couldn't be more convenient! Pets not allowed & no yard. Contact idealinvestmentinc@gmail.com