Baltimore, MD
1214 BAYARD STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:20 AM

1214 BAYARD STREET

1214 Bayard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Bayard Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hi. Due to the amount of showings we've had, if you have an agent you can set up a showing prior to applying. If you don't, you must apply on zillow or trulia first and if the landlord wuld accept you then we'll set up a showing. Watch the video walkthrough on fb @Realtor Amanda Shipley and IG@ShipleySells or search the address on youtube so you can fully see it in the meantime. EVERYTHING NEW WITH WATER AND GAS INCLUDED IN THE RENT PRICE! WHERE ELSE CAN YOU FIND A BRAND NEW UNIT LIKE THIS WITH MOST OF THE UTILITIES ARE ALREADY INCLUDED?! Walking into this 1st floor unit you will immediately feel refreshed with the fresh scent of the new floors and paint. This gorgeous open concept has an open suite-style feel. New granite countertops in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, hanging microwave, stove, oven and refrigerator - everything kitchen appliance you need! Includes an in-unit closet with new front loading washer and dryer and a large new bathroom entered through the cozy bedroom. You~ll always feel comfortable with the brand new central air and heat. A few blocks from the Ravens Stadium and short walk to the Inner Harbor. Within 4 minutes of 95, 395 and 295 and bus routes, the location couldn't be more convenient! Pets not allowed & no yard. Contact idealinvestmentinc@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 BAYARD STREET have any available units?
1214 BAYARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 BAYARD STREET have?
Some of 1214 BAYARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 BAYARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1214 BAYARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 BAYARD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 BAYARD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1214 BAYARD STREET offer parking?
No, 1214 BAYARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1214 BAYARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 BAYARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 BAYARD STREET have a pool?
No, 1214 BAYARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1214 BAYARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1214 BAYARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 BAYARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 BAYARD STREET has units with dishwashers.

