1212 BERRY STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Welcome home to this STUNNING end of unit Hampden Gem. No attention to detail has been missed from the gourmet kitchen, oversized island to the wood floors. Relax in the top level family room with wet bar leading to the roof deck with the two sided fire place. The walk in California closet off the master suite adds to the luxury that this house has to offer. No need to worry about parking with the attached two car garage. Come by and see this for yourself. It won't stay on the market for long!