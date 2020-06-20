Amenities
1208 Eutaw Place Unit C Available 07/14/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom Apt in Bolton Hill! - Spacious 1 bedroom condo located in a historic brick building in the Madison Park area of Bolton Hill! Generous open living room features a decorative fireplace, neutral color scheme, and tons of natural light! Eat-in kitchen includes a convenient dishwasher, electric range, and full-size refrigerator! Ample bedroom has lovely bay windows and spacious closet storage. On-site laundry facilities for added efficiency!
Cats are welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com
Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE3210235)