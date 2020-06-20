All apartments in Baltimore
1208 Eutaw Place Unit C

1208 Eutaw Place · (410) 440-8284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1208 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217
Madison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1208 Eutaw Place Unit C · Avail. Jul 14

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
1208 Eutaw Place Unit C Available 07/14/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom Apt in Bolton Hill! - Spacious 1 bedroom condo located in a historic brick building in the Madison Park area of Bolton Hill! Generous open living room features a decorative fireplace, neutral color scheme, and tons of natural light! Eat-in kitchen includes a convenient dishwasher, electric range, and full-size refrigerator! Ample bedroom has lovely bay windows and spacious closet storage. On-site laundry facilities for added efficiency!

Cats are welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3210235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Eutaw Place Unit C have any available units?
1208 Eutaw Place Unit C has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Eutaw Place Unit C have?
Some of 1208 Eutaw Place Unit C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Eutaw Place Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Eutaw Place Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Eutaw Place Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Eutaw Place Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Eutaw Place Unit C offer parking?
No, 1208 Eutaw Place Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Eutaw Place Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Eutaw Place Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Eutaw Place Unit C have a pool?
No, 1208 Eutaw Place Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Eutaw Place Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1208 Eutaw Place Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Eutaw Place Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Eutaw Place Unit C has units with dishwashers.
