Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance dogs allowed

1208 Eutaw Place Unit C Available 07/14/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom Apt in Bolton Hill! - Spacious 1 bedroom condo located in a historic brick building in the Madison Park area of Bolton Hill! Generous open living room features a decorative fireplace, neutral color scheme, and tons of natural light! Eat-in kitchen includes a convenient dishwasher, electric range, and full-size refrigerator! Ample bedroom has lovely bay windows and spacious closet storage. On-site laundry facilities for added efficiency!



Cats are welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3210235)