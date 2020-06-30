1201 Hull Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Locust Point
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Incredibly large space- End of Group in Locust Point- 4 bedroom- 3.5 bath with extra room in basement. Perfect for roommates-Near Under Armour and the water- Close to Hull Street Blues- walking distance to shops/market/gym- Fort McHenry- Wood floors- stainless appliances- half bath on main- huge living room- Large enclosed back for entertaining and roof top deck for sunny days! Inquire within- for a new place in 2020!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
