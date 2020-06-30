All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1201 HULL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1201 HULL STREET
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

1201 HULL STREET

1201 Hull Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Locust Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1201 Hull Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Incredibly large space- End of Group in Locust Point- 4 bedroom- 3.5 bath with extra room in basement. Perfect for roommates-Near Under Armour and the water- Close to Hull Street Blues- walking distance to shops/market/gym- Fort McHenry- Wood floors- stainless appliances- half bath on main- huge living room- Large enclosed back for entertaining and roof top deck for sunny days! Inquire within- for a new place in 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 HULL STREET have any available units?
1201 HULL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 HULL STREET have?
Some of 1201 HULL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 HULL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1201 HULL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 HULL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1201 HULL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1201 HULL STREET offer parking?
No, 1201 HULL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1201 HULL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 HULL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 HULL STREET have a pool?
No, 1201 HULL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1201 HULL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1201 HULL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 HULL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 HULL STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland