1201 HULL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Incredibly large space- End of Group in Locust Point- 4 bedroom- 3.5 bath with extra room in basement. Perfect for roommates-Near Under Armour and the water- Close to Hull Street Blues- walking distance to shops/market/gym- Fort McHenry- Wood floors- stainless appliances- half bath on main- huge living room- Large enclosed back for entertaining and roof top deck for sunny days! Inquire within- for a new place in 2020!