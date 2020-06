1200 STEUART STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym game room parking

BALTIMORE'S ULTIMATE URBAN LIVING EXPERIENCE AT SILO POINT WITH UNBELIEVABLE VIEWS OF THE WATER AND CITY. THIS RARELY AVAILABLE 18TH FLOOR, STUNNING 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH CONDO HAS GORGEOUS, SLEEK AND MODERN LIVING, WITH AN AMAZING KITCHEN THAT FEATURES VIKING STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND GRANITE. WONDERFUL OPEN FLOW THROUGH THE KITCHEN, DINING AND LIVING ROOM, WITH VIEWS OF THE WATER FROM ALL ANGLES AND ROOMS. BOTH BEDROOM SUITES, HAVE THEIR OWN FULL BATH, AND VIEWS OF THE WATER. CUSTOM LARGE WALK -IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM, WITH TONS OF SPACE, SHINING DARK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, GREAT BALCONY WITH BREATHTAKING VIEWS. PREMIUM PARKING IN AN FANTASTIC, SOUGHT AFTER BUILDING, WITH FITNESS/WELLNESS CENTER, GAME ROOM, LOUNGE, AND 24 HOUR SECURITY. ONE OF A KIND HOME!