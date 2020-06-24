All apartments in Baltimore
120 Allendale St
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

120 Allendale St

120 Allendale Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 Allendale Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
West Mulbery

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 br, 2 full bath renovated house for $1,400 a month!! - Check out your new home on Allendale St. This home has been updated and ready for a new tenant. First floor has hardwood floors with plenty of space and back yard attached. The basement is partially finished with hardwood water proofing flooring and full bathroom with a stand up shower. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms all with hardwood flooring and full bathroom. This home won't last long! Call for a showing today

Tenisha (443)540-1201
Tori (301)237-0399
www.baltezhomes.com

(RLNE4945972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Allendale St have any available units?
120 Allendale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 120 Allendale St currently offering any rent specials?
120 Allendale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Allendale St pet-friendly?
No, 120 Allendale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 120 Allendale St offer parking?
No, 120 Allendale St does not offer parking.
Does 120 Allendale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Allendale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Allendale St have a pool?
No, 120 Allendale St does not have a pool.
Does 120 Allendale St have accessible units?
No, 120 Allendale St does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Allendale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Allendale St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Allendale St have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Allendale St does not have units with air conditioning.
