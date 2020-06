Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Renovated Patterson Park rowhome on a quiet one-way street with off-street parking! The open floor plan features exposed brick, a custom steel staircase and hardwood floors on the main level. Upstairs you will find two equal sized bedrooms with a large central bathroom with jetted tub. Basement is finished and includes a full bath, laundry, and storage. No smokers. Pets are welcome with a deposit on a case-by-case basis. Available July 1st.