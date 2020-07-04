117 S SCHROEDER ST

117 South Schroeder Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 Hollins Park
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
parking
This is a must see. Updated 3 story rownhome with basement. First floor features living room and dining room with hardwood floor. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Half bath and access to rear yard finish off the main level. The second floor introduces 2 bedrooms including master bath w/private bathroom on rear of house. Two more bedrooms with hall bath finish off the top level. Partial finished basement allows plenty of splace for storage or additional room. Walking distance to B and O Railroad museum. Owner will accept housing voucher. Must use property management application and lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
