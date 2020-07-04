117 S SCHROEDER ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is a must see. Updated 3 story rownhome with basement. First floor features living room and dining room with hardwood floor. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Half bath and access to rear yard finish off the main level. The second floor introduces 2 bedrooms including master bath w/private bathroom on rear of house. Two more bedrooms with hall bath finish off the top level. Partial finished basement allows plenty of splace for storage or additional room. Walking distance to B and O Railroad museum. Owner will accept housing voucher. Must use property management application and lease.