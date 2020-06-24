116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY

Amenities

Living is easy in this beautiful 4BR/3bathPenthouse. This unit offers 2 story living with large windows, a massive wrap around balcony with city views. The Penthouse has numerous updates including fresh paint, renovated kitchen with gas cooktop and energy efficient stainless steel appliances and new washer and dryer in the bedroom level laundry room. Eco friendly cork floors add easy to care for style throughout the unit. The building amenities go on and on- 24 hour fitness center with yoga room, lounge, club room, game room, media room, business center, two conference rooms, indoor playroom, and Wi-Fi Caf~ with complementary beverages, You will also find 24-hour desk person, controlled access entry, on call emergency maintenance, and concierge service with package acceptance. Garage or Lot parking as well as storage units available for additional fee. *3 months of free parking with 12 month lease* **1 month discount with 24month lease**