Baltimore, MD
116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY

116 West University Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

116 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21210
Tuscany - Cantebury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
24hr gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
yoga
Living is easy in this beautiful 4BR/3bathPenthouse. This unit offers 2 story living with large windows, a massive wrap around balcony with city views. The Penthouse has numerous updates including fresh paint, renovated kitchen with gas cooktop and energy efficient stainless steel appliances and new washer and dryer in the bedroom level laundry room. Eco friendly cork floors add easy to care for style throughout the unit. The building amenities go on and on- 24 hour fitness center with yoga room, lounge, club room, game room, media room, business center, two conference rooms, indoor playroom, and Wi-Fi Caf~ with complementary beverages, You will also find 24-hour desk person, controlled access entry, on call emergency maintenance, and concierge service with package acceptance. Garage or Lot parking as well as storage units available for additional fee. *3 months of free parking with 12 month lease* **1 month discount with 24month lease**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY have any available units?
116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY have?
Some of 116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY offers parking.
Does 116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY have a pool?
No, 116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY does not have a pool.
Does 116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY have accessible units?
No, 116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 W UNIVERSITY PKWY has units with dishwashers.
